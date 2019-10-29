It Takes People Less Than A Minute To Judge Your Home!

No pressure, but every single person you invite into your house is JUDGING you for it, and they’re judging you right away.

According to a new survey, it only takes someone an average of 38 seconds to judge your house. And here are the 10 things they notice . . .

1. The smell.

2. The temperature.

3. Whether or not the carpets have been vacuumed.

4. How comfortable the furniture is.

5. If there are dirty dishes in the sink.

6. Dirty windows.

7. What books you have on display.

8. Whether the furniture looks worn out.

9. The colour of the walls.

10. How dusty it is.

more