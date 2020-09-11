IT WILL TAKE 8,000 PLANES TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES AROUND THE WORLD

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says it will likely take a massive fleet of 747 cargo planes to carry just a single does of COVID-19 immunization to the 1.8 billion people around the world, according to the New York Post.

IATA said that the airlines are running on a “diminished” capacity due to the cutbacks on flights during the pandemic.

“Even if we assume that half the needed vaccines can be transported by land, the air cargo industry will still face its largest single transport challenge ever,” Alexandre de Juniac, the group’s director-general and CEO said.

The group also said distribution would require temperature-controlled equipment and facilities to preserve the vaccines while they’re in transit. When these vaccines are in transit, security arrangements will be made to ensure they are not stolen.

The logistics will require cooperation from governments across the world.

