It’s All About The Slime And Play-Doh Is Coming To Play

Play-Doh’s non-toxic, non-staining, reusable play-doh has been a childhood favourite for almost 70-years! Play-Doh is getting into Slime for the first time! According to scarymommy.com,

On Monday, which happens to be “National Play-Doh Day” the brand made a huge announcement that they are going to be unveiling five brand new compounds, each with a difference texture. But brace yourself, parents: one of those is their own version of slime.

Play-Doh brand is expanding their brand to meet children’s play-styles and slime is all the range! In addition to Slime, which the brand maintains will be the most extensive of their offerings, the Play-Doh Compounds line will include Putty, Foam, the softer and lighter textured Cloud, and Krackle, which includes tiny colourful beads.

We’ll start to see the new brands beginning October 1st!