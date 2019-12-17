Listen Live

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Not Like Christmas!

Cause, you know. There's no snow.

Enjoying the snow outside? It may not last for Christmas.

According to Environment Canada, if you’re currently not seeing any snow on the ground, there’s a possibility for the holiday season there won’t be any.

Most Canadians are likely to have a green Christmas this year due to current weather patterns.

You know. Global warming.

Seriously.

Water is wet.

So don’t get your hopes up!
(Realistically us in Barrie we’ll get nailed with like 20 cm but you know, details)

