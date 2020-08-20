Listen Live

It’s ‘Burgers to Beat MS Day’ at A & W Locations

$2 from every Teen Burger supports Canadians living with MS

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

MS is a terrible disease. Chances are just as I do, you know somebody who’s fighting MS.

Just to simply do an every day task can be impossible some, or most of the time for somebody who’s fighting MS.

Today, buying a burger for yourself or the kids is a way that we can lend a helping hand at any A&W location in Canada.

