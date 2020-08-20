It’s ‘Burgers to Beat MS Day’ at A & W Locations
$2 from every Teen Burger supports Canadians living with MS
MS is a terrible disease. Chances are just as I do, you know somebody who’s fighting MS.
Just to simply do an every day task can be impossible some, or most of the time for somebody who’s fighting MS.
Today, buying a burger for yourself or the kids is a way that we can lend a helping hand at any A&W location in Canada.
Today, $2 from every Teen Burger sold will go to support Canadians living with MS. pic.twitter.com/jtWA2PSSTV
— A&W Canada (@AWCanada) August 20, 2020