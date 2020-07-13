Listen Live

It’s Christmas in July on the Hallmark Channel

Turn up the cheese with round the clock Christmas classics

By Darryl on the Drive

I’ve got to give the Hallmark Channel all the credit, they’ve turned their brand of sappy love story Christmas movies into Superbowl status. Meaning whether you like the movies or not, you know when their on, and chances are you may even watch one.

The Hallmark Channel has taken their Superbowl into Summer with Christmas in July, playing July 10th through July 26th.

Featuring:

  • 24-hour weekend marathons
  • 190 Hallmark classics
  • If you don’t have the Hallmark Channel you can stream the movies

Get ready for all of the Candace Cameron Bure you can handle. DJ from Full House is now known as the Queen of Christmas, check out the list of her Hallmark movies…

Hallmark retail stores are even offering Christmas Ornaments this month to tie in with the whole “Keepsake” Christmas in July theme.

