Listen Live

It’s Earth Day And Micheal Moore Has A New Documentary Out

Basically, it's about how we are destroying our planet

By Dirt/Divas

The new doc is called “Planet of the Humans,” where Moore explores the idea of losing the battle in climate change!

“What if wind farms, solar panels and other green energy projects are not enough to save the planet and humanity simply cannot sustain life as we know it?”

This film has been released to Youtube…Free!

According to a review from the Toronto Sun, Moore and Gibbs acknowledge the film is bleak in parts but said they hope it will stimulate discussion.  Both men will take part in a live Q&A on Wednesday at 10 pm ET (0200 GMT Thursday) on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related posts

You Could Be Watching The ‘Friends” Reunion LIVE!

STRONGER TOGETHER Airs April 26th At 7pm

One Direction Reunion Tour Is Looking Good!