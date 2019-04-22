It’s Earth Day — established on April 22, 1970, Earth Day is one of the single biggest days of action for the conservation movement. And with the focus on human made climate change more urgent than ever, the event’s visibility is especially important. The theme for 2019 is Protect Our Species to highlight how factors including deforestation, poaching, and warming oceans have decimated important animal species.

A few simple changes over a year can make a difference!

For example:

If you recycle your newspaper (weekly flyer package) every week, you’ll keep four trees alive per year and increase the earth’s oxygen

If you recycle a six-pack of beer cans every week, you’ll save enough energy to power a television for 936 hours

If you cut 5 minutes from your daily shower, you’ll save up to 9,000 gallons of water

Windows and doors can be major causes of heat loss, with faulty windows adding 10 to 25 percent to your heating bill. Open blinds during the day to let sun in. At dusk, close them to trap heat.

Configure your office printer or copy machine so it prints on both sides of the page.

Pay bills online, or set up automatic check paying from your bank account. No envelopes, no postage — and no late fees, if you’re on an automatic plan.

