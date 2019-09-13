It’s Friday The 13Th And There Is A Full Moon!

There’s a rare full moon due on Friday the 13th and the next one won’t be seen on this date for another 30 years! It’s also known as a harvest moon! The last time this happened it was Friday, October 13th 2000! The next one isn’t expected to happen again for another 30 years—on Aug. 13, 2049.

According to NASA, the moon will be full early Saturday morning, Sept. 14, at 12:33 a.m. EST, but for those who live in the Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones, the full moon will be visible shortly before midnight on Friday the 13th.

NASA says that the moon will appear full for about three days centred around this time — from Thursday night through Sunday morning.

FUN FACTS:

According to a study there are fewer traffic accidents that occur on Friday the 13th. Reports of fire and theft also drop. Many businesses also try to cut their losses by offering deals.

