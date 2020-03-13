Listen Live

It’s Friday The 13th! Are You Superstitious?

Touch wood!

The number 13, black cats, walking under a ladder or breaking a mirror all things to avoid today if you are superstitious.  And about 25% of people are…And its because of this fear, that many buildings do not have a 13th floor! 

According to a survey, 13% of people say that staying on the 13th floor of a hotel would bother them — and 9% said they would ask for a different room.

On top of that, did you know that some airlines like Air France and Lufthansa, do not have a 13th row.

 

What is superstition?

Although there is no single definition of superstition, it generally means a belief in supernatural forces — such as fate — the desire to influence unpredictable factors and a need to resolve uncertainty.

For many people, engaging with superstitious behaviours provides a sense of control and reduces anxiety — which is why levels of superstition increase at times of stress and angst- like right now!

 

Superstitions can also be a positive thing… Touch wood!  Superstitious beliefs have been shown to help promote a positive mental attitude.

Carrying charms, wearing certain clothes, visiting places associated with good fortune, preferring specific colors and using particular numbers are all elements of superstition.

