IT’S HERE! IT’S FINALLY HERE! CELEBRATE!

Of course the vegetarian is the ONE person in the building who is actually excited for this! Ugh, make a fake meat version for me thanks.

The LEGENDARY Popeye’s chicken sandwich has finally hit the heaters here in Canada! It will be rolled out slowly, but only at these locations to start:

840 Wellington Road, London, Ontario N6E 1L9

395 Clarke Road, London, Ontario N5W 5G5

580 Fanshawe Park Rd E, London, Ontario N5X 1L1

1160 Oxford Street West, London, Ontario N6H 4V4

3039 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON N6L 1R4

1375 Huron Church Road, Windsor, Ontario N9C 2K8

2854 Howard Ave, Windsor, Ontario N8X 3Y5

1 275, 323 Caradoc St S Unit1, Strathroy, Ontario N7G 2P3

756 St Clair St, Chatham, Ontario N7M 5J7

1337 London Rd, Sarnia, Ontario N7S 1P6

965 Talbot St, St Thomas, Ontario N5P 1E8

Earlier this year it was tested out in Albert, and apparently it went well.

No details on price, but would you grab one?

Remember the hype was so high that folks even were selling these for almost 200 BUCKS EACH!