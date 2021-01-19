Listen Live

It’s National Popcorn Day!

We Canadians love our popcorn!

By Kool Eats

It may seem like a big bunch of air, but these kernels are actually tiny little fiber machines that keep you really full.

 

FUN FACT: Both men and women popcorn eaters are usually quite successful in their careers but modest about their accomplishments.

 

The Canada Popcorn Co., (www.popcornmachine.ca) reports that Canadians consume “about 1.6 billion quarts of popcorn every year.” 

Research conducted by Maru/Blue reveals that “74% of Canadians chose popcorn as their favourite family-friendly snack, and 74% of Canadians believe snacks help make family nights more engaging and fun for everyone.”

 

Popcorn.org says that popcorn is the Number One choice for movie night, and here’s how we’re enjoying it! The top way to eat popcorn is  Buttered, followed by salted, white cheddar, regular cheddar, and kettle corn.

