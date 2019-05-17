It’s Never Too Late! Pamala Lands Her First Vogue Cover!

We’ve seen her in the flesh- on walls and other magazines- but never has the former play-mate appeared on the cover of Vogue….

Now at the age of 51, Pan is starring on three covers for Vogue Czechoslovakia’s June issue. Perhaps remaining true to her roots, one of the covers includes an image in which she poses in a sheer gown without underwear. Either way, Pam looks beautiful!

In the issues, Pam talks about her fame, fears of climate change and how she’s trying to make Activism “glamorous.”