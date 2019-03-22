It’s Official – ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Ending After Its Sixth Season

Sadly, the Canadian TV show Schitt’s Creek is coming to an end after its 6th season. Eugene and Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy will end there stay in the Town of Schitt’s Creek in 2020!

If you haven’t seen the show, its’ about a family who’s super rich, but they lose all of their money. So they are forced to move to this town called Schitt’s Creek…which they actually bought as a joke when they were super rich!

Dan and his dad Eugene are writers and executive producers on the show and announced the news on Twitter!