It’s Ok To Do A Bad Job Wrapping Your Presents! People Will Appreciate You More!

According to a new study, if you do a bad job wrapping your presents, the people you give them to will actually like them MORE.

Why? It all comes down to setting expectations. When something’s wrapped nicely, it sets an expectation about the gift. And that has a pretty good chance of leading to the person being disappointed.

But by not wrapping nicely, the person is expecting garbage, so when the present isn’t bad, they’re surprised and excited.

