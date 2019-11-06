Listen Live

It’s Ok To Do A Bad Job Wrapping Your Presents! People Will Appreciate You More!

Don’t waist your time trying to wrap your presents nicely!

By Life Hacks

According to a new study, if you do a bad job wrapping your presents, the people you give them to will actually like them MORE.

Why?  It all comes down to setting expectations.  When something’s wrapped nicely, it sets an expectation about the gift.  And that has a pretty good chance of leading to the person being disappointed.

But by not wrapping nicely, the person is expecting garbage, so when the present isn’t bad, they’re surprised and excited.

more

Related posts

90% OF US GO TO WORK SICK, AND A THIRD OF US NEVER SKIP A DAY

It Takes People Less Than A Minute To Judge Your Home!

Not Washing Your Hands After You Use The Bathroom Is Worse Than Eating Raw Meat