It’s One Hit Wonder Day!
What's your favourite one hit wonder?
They are the songs you love. You know the lyrics by heart, but may not be able to name the artist on a bet. They are the one-hit wonders.
The very best One Hit Wonders appear to have come from the 80’s….
According to Ranker, here at the best of the best!
- Take On Me – A-Ha
- Come On Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners
- Tainted Love – Soft Cell
- My Sharona – The Knack
- Video Killed The Radio Star – The Buggles
- 867-5309 – Tommy Tutone
- Spirit In The Sky – Norman Greenbaum
- (There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me – Naked Eyes
- I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers
- Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) – Looking Glass
- Boys Are Back In Town – Thin Lizzy
- I Melt With You – Modern English
- You Spin Me ‘Round (Like A Record) – Dead Or Alive
- Mickey – Tony Basil
- The Safety Dance – Men Without Hats
- Pop Muzik – M
- Stacy’s Mom – Fountains Of Wayne
- 99 Luftballoons – Nena
- Closing Time – Semisonic
- Kung-Fu Fighting – Carl Douglas
- No Rain – Blind Melon
- Funkytown – Lipps Inc.
- Cruel To Be Kind – Nick Lowe
- Eye Of The Tiger – Survivor
- Turning Japanese – The Vapors
- I Touch Myself – The Divinyls
- Seasons In The Sun – Terry Jacks
- Tubthumping – Chumbawumba
- Cars – Gary Numan
