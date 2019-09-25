Listen Live

It’s One Hit Wonder Day!

What's your favourite one hit wonder?

By Kool Mornings

They are the songs you love. You know the lyrics by heart, but may not be able to name the artist on a bet.  They are the one-hit wonders.

The very best One Hit Wonders appear to have come from the 80’s….

According to Ranker, here at the best of the best!

  1. Take On Me – A-Ha
  2. Come On Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners
  3. Tainted Love – Soft Cell
  4. My Sharona – The Knack
  5. Video Killed The Radio Star – The Buggles
  6. 867-5309 – Tommy Tutone
  7. Spirit In The Sky – Norman Greenbaum
  8. (There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me – Naked Eyes
  9. I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers
  10. Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) – Looking Glass
  11. Boys Are Back In Town – Thin Lizzy
  12. I Melt With You – Modern English
  13. You Spin Me ‘Round (Like A Record) – Dead Or Alive
  14. Mickey – Tony Basil
  15. The Safety Dance – Men Without Hats
  16. Pop Muzik – M
  17. Stacy’s Mom – Fountains Of Wayne
  18. 99 Luftballoons – Nena
  19. Closing Time – Semisonic
  20. Kung-Fu Fighting – Carl Douglas
  21. No Rain – Blind Melon
  22. Funkytown – Lipps Inc.
  23. Cruel To Be Kind – Nick Lowe
  24. Eye Of The Tiger – Survivor
  25. Turning Japanese – The Vapors
  26. I Touch Myself – The Divinyls
  27. Seasons In The Sun – Terry Jacks
  28. Tubthumping – Chumbawumba
  29. Cars – Gary Numan

    One Hit Wonders From the 90’s Click Here!

