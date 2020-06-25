It’s Opening Week at Scenic Caves Nature Adventures
Official re-opening was Tuesday, June 23rd
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures opened on Tuesday.
Perched atop the Niagara Escarpment on 370 unspoiled acres of natural beauty. Featuring Southern Ontario’s longest suspension bridge and an incredible network of trails it might be just the escape we need right now!
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT SCENIC CAVES NATURE ADVENTURES:
- We will be actively managing the number of people granted entrance into the park to allow for social distancing. When we reach capacity, we will be closing the park entrance.
- Our entrance/ticket booth as well as other points of sale and employee contact zones will be protected with Plexiglas or other barriers.
- We will not be accepting cash payment in an effort to reduce the number of touch points between guests and employees. We do take all major credit cards and debit cards.
- Our staff will be working hard executing enhanced cleaning of all common touch points with appropriate disinfectants and sanitizers.
- There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout our parks.
- We will be establishing and actively managing 2-meter physical distancing using visual cues in higher traffic areas.
- Face masks/coverings and gloves are recommended for guests. Staff will be required to wear masks when physical distancing is not possible.
- Staff will be screened for symptoms of COVID 19.
- We are operating a new environment with new procedures so there may be some waiting required during your experience, we ask for your patience as we are doing this for you and for our staff.