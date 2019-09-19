It’s Opening Week for Chappell Farms Fall Festival

Listen Live

Fall Festival Happening from now until Halloween Open from 10am – 6pm daily Located at: 617 […]

Fall Festival

  • Happening from now until Halloween
  • Open from 10am – 6pm daily
  • Located at: 617 Penetanguishene Rd, Barrie
  • Weekend Admission: $14.00/person
  • Weekday Admission: $7.00/per person
  • Kids 2 & under are free

For many families it’s a Fall tradition.

Ready to pick a pumpkin? Hitch a ride on Chappell Farms tractor out to the pumpkin patch.

All kids of activities for the kids.

The mini choo-choo train is always a hit.

Feed the animals.

Some Halloween fun too, see the haunted tent and spooky barn.

Try to find your way through the corn maze.

Walk on top of the hay bails.

 

