It’s Opening Week for Chappell Farms Fall Festival
Fall Festival
- Happening from now until Halloween
- Open from 10am – 6pm daily
- Located at: 617 Penetanguishene Rd, Barrie
- Weekend Admission: $14.00/person
- Weekday Admission: $7.00/per person
- Kids 2 & under are free
For many families it’s a Fall tradition.
Ready to pick a pumpkin? Hitch a ride on Chappell Farms tractor out to the pumpkin patch.
All kids of activities for the kids.
The mini choo-choo train is always a hit.
Feed the animals.
Some Halloween fun too, see the haunted tent and spooky barn.
Try to find your way through the corn maze.
Walk on top of the hay bails.