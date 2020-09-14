IT’S TIM HORTONS SMILE COOKIE WEEK!

This year, the annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign runs from September 14-20 in participating restaurants across Canada.

Dale & Charlie had some fun decorating Cookies!

Enjoy a freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie for $1, plus applicable taxes, and the Tim Hortons restaurant owners will donate the full $1 from each cookie sold back to local charities–like Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Hospice Simcoe here in Barrie.

Join the conversation online and share your smiles on social media using the hashtag #SmileCookie.

In 2019, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $9.8 million across Canada. The Smile Cookie campaign began in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario and has grown to become a major fundraising event at Tim Hortons Restaurants nationally.