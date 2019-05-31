J.K. Rowling Set To Release New Harry Potter Ebook!

The author announced the news on the official site of her publishing house Pottermore, telling fans that the eBooks will explore the history of the magic and folklore that inspired her Potter plots.

The website teases that the books will “take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories.”

Readers will also get notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”

The first two Ebooks will be available June 27th!