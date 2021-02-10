J-Lo And A-Rod In Therapy During Quarantine

In a recent interview with Allure Magazine, Jenny from the block says that she and Fiance Alex Rodriguez took advantage of their free time and enrolled in theory.

Since last March, like most of us, J-Lo and A-Rod have been hold up with their kids.

“At the start (of the pandemic) we were all filled with anxiety,” she told Allure magazine. “We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else.

“We never get to do stuff like that (together). I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy.

Jen concludes that it was very good for their relationship.