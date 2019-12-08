J-Lo Brings Back Iconic Dress For SNL Hosting Gig

I don’t think there’s a piece of clothing that’s had as big of a cultural impact as J-Lo’s iconic green Versace dress has. She brought it back for Saturday Night Live this weekend.

She made her SNL entrance wearing a full tuxedo. In the monologue, she opened up about some major things going on in her life right now like her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Shakira, walking a runway in Milan in the Versace dress she first wore 20 years ago and her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

After that segment she did a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and was joined by the Rockettes. It was after that performance that she came out in the dress.

In the past she’s said, “One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next 10 years. It’s a crazy impact that fashion can have.”