J-Lo Is Being Sued For Posting Paparazzi Pic Of Herself And A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez is being sued for $150,000 for posting a paparazzi photo of herself and A-Rod.

Splash News is the picture Agency that’s claiming that Jenny from the block posted one of their pictures to her instagram story in 2017!

Splash News says that they are the owners and exclusive copyright holders of the photo she shared to her Instagram story two years ago.

The photo in question is over Jenn and A-Rod holding hands while out in New York City.

Lopez is far from the first celebrity to be slapped with a lawsuit — photo agencies have also pursued damages from Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian and model Gigi Hadid (twice!).