J-Lo Took Alex Rodriguez To A Strip Club For Research!

Jennifer is set to play a stripper named Ramona in the new movie Hustler, but in order to nail the role, she needed to do her homework.

So J-lo and A-Rod went to the rippers to watch the pole dancing action.

Jennifer is also serving as the producer on this movie which also stars Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Cardi B, who was a real -life stripper back in the day…

Based on the true story first brought to the world in a 2015 New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” the film is about a group of strippers who decide to rip off Wall Street types. Check out the first trailer.

Hustlers hits theatres in September.