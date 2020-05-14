J-Lo’s Daughter Is An Author!

J’s 12-year-old daughter is releasing her very first book, Lord Help Me! It’s being released via Crown Books for Young Readers (an imprint of Random House Children’s Books).

According to an interview;

Emme, was encouraged to create the book after she became more aware and concerned about endangered species – including sloths. “In school, I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” she said in a statement.

“I wrote this book to help raise money to save the sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.”

Lord Help Me! will be released simultaneously in English and Spanish on Sept. 29, 2020.