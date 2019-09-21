J-Lo’s Iconic Grammys Dress Makes A Return 20 Years Later

Remember that iconic green dress with the plunging neckline that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards? It has made a return and she’s looking better than ever! Two decades after wearing the Versace masterpiece, J-Lo closed out the Versace Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week in a re-imagined version of the dress.

#JenniferLopez closing @Versace in her dress that created Google Images back in 2000. I C O N I C 🤩🔥😍 @JLo

20 Years later, looking better than ever. 💯👌 pic.twitter.com/jUg85svL8d — sunny (@sunny_9333) September 21, 2019

Check her out strutting her stuff: