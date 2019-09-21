Listen Live

J-Lo’s Iconic Grammys Dress Makes A Return 20 Years Later

We live in a world where we celebrate the 20th anniversary of a dress...

Remember that iconic green dress with the plunging neckline that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards? It has made a return and she’s looking better than ever! Two decades after wearing the Versace masterpiece, J-Lo closed out the Versace Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week in a re-imagined version of the dress.

Check her out strutting her stuff:

