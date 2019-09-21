J-Lo’s Iconic Grammys Dress Makes A Return 20 Years Later
We live in a world where we celebrate the 20th anniversary of a dress...
Remember that iconic green dress with the plunging neckline that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards? It has made a return and she’s looking better than ever! Two decades after wearing the Versace masterpiece, J-Lo closed out the Versace Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week in a re-imagined version of the dress.
#JenniferLopez closing @Versace in her dress that created Google Images back in 2000. I C O N I C 🤩🔥😍 @JLo
20 Years later, looking better than ever. 💯👌 pic.twitter.com/jUg85svL8d
— sunny (@sunny_9333) September 21, 2019
#VersaceSS20 honors fashion inspiring innovation, with #DonatellaVersace and the Google Assistant calling for @jlo in the Jungle dress. #MFW pic.twitter.com/9L1m8ETTkD
— VERSACE (@Versace) September 20, 2019
Check her out strutting her stuff:
So this just happened…🌿✨ @donatella_versace #jungledress @versace #stillgoingstrong #20yearanniversary #catwalk pic.twitter.com/OK2ajzfgRw
— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 21, 2019