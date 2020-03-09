J-Rod and SNL ‘Flipped the Switch’ on Tik Tok

I’m still trying to understand what Tik Tok is, but it does look like fun.

A new Tik Tok challenge called, #FlipTheSwitch goes like this…

Two people do a little dance with the first line from Drake’s song “Nonstop,” then suddenly switch places AND outfits.

This past weekend on SNL, Senator. Elizabeth Warren and her impersonator, Kate McKinnon nailed it!

Then Sunday, J-Lo & A-Rod Flipped the Switch.

Honestly, they’re both really good!