J-Rod and SNL ‘Flipped the Switch’ on Tik Tok
Who did it best?
I’m still trying to understand what Tik Tok is, but it does look like fun.
A new Tik Tok challenge called, #FlipTheSwitch goes like this…
Two people do a little dance with the first line from Drake’s song “Nonstop,” then suddenly switch places AND outfits.
This past weekend on SNL, Senator. Elizabeth Warren and her impersonator, Kate McKinnon nailed it!
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020
Then Sunday, J-Lo & A-Rod Flipped the Switch.
Wait for it! @AROD https://t.co/MNAxO0z2BA pic.twitter.com/PZIlDlTvyt
— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 9, 2020
Honestly, they’re both really good!