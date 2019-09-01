12pm-11pm

Jakestock 2019 30th Anniversary, Live music (The Noolands, Cousin Jack, The Fitzees, Screeming Charlie, Cassidy Jane and the War Horse and Full Throttle. Children area (face painting, crafts & bouncy castle. Vendor market between 12 -8. Bear gardens 3-11 and silent auction table and raffles. $10.00 per person kids under 10 free. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the festivities. Gilford Hall is a non for profit org that dates back to the 1800’s and is one of the last community owned Halls. It receives no subsides or tax breaks so we rely on rentals, donations and fund raising events to ensure all bills are paid. Thanks to the Town of Innisfil for Community Grants to help upgrade the hall for weddings, showers, stags, Jack & Jill’s and children’s party’s or any event you have happening. For tickets gilfordhall@yahoo.ca or Mirene’s food truck on IBR