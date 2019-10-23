James Bond Movie Has Filmed Three Additional Endings!

In an effort to avoid leaking, three alternative endings have apparently been shot for the new James Bond Movie: No Time To Doe!

Daniel Craig also said to be in the dark as to how the movie will end with the only one knowing is the director, Joji Fukunaga.

One alleged ending sees Bond apparently quit the secret service for a “tranquil life in Jamaica,” paving the way for a much anticipated female incarnation of the iconic character.

No Time to Die debuts in cinemas 3 April 2020.