Listen Live

James Corden Is Recovering From Eye Surgery!

He's ok!

By Dirt/Divas

He was hosting his own virtual episodes of the late late show from home, but will be taking a break to recover from eye surgery.

Corden took to social media to let fans know that the surgery was minor and he’s doing fine. Also adding that it will take a few days for him to recover.

 

Related posts

Disney Is Going Another Singalong On Mother’s Day!

Tom Hanks Donates Plasma To Help Find A Vaccine

The Oscars Will Allow Streamed Movies Due To COVID-19