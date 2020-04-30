James Corden Is Recovering From Eye Surgery!
He's ok!
He was hosting his own virtual episodes of the late late show from home, but will be taking a break to recover from eye surgery.
Corden took to social media to let fans know that the surgery was minor and he’s doing fine. Also adding that it will take a few days for him to recover.
Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x
— James Corden (@JKCorden) April 29, 2020