James Corden Leaving ‘Late Late Snow’ Next Year!
The Carpool Karaoke King is driving away…
James Corden will be walking away from the ‘Late Late’ Nights in the summer of 2023, a position he’s held since March of 2015.
He confirmed to Deadline: “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending (for a year).
“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”
CBS bosses were keen to keep the star on board and offered a variety of offers, including two and three-year contract extensions and a rolling one-year deal but James has ultimately decided to walk away.
James made the show a huge success with his Carpool Karaoke segment that has seen just about every major performer singing in the car with him!