James Corden Leaving ‘Late Late Snow’ Next Year!

James Corden will be walking away from the ‘Late Late’ Nights in the summer of 2023, a position he’s held since March of 2015.

He confirmed to Deadline: “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending (for a year).

“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Related: Ariana Grande And James Corden Pay Tribute To Titanic…

CBS bosses were keen to keep the star on board and offered a variety of offers, including two and three-year contract extensions and a rolling one-year deal but James has ultimately decided to walk away.

James made the show a huge success with his Carpool Karaoke segment that has seen just about every major performer singing in the car with him!