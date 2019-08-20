Listen Live

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Have Split

I don't want to wait... For my life to be over!

By Dirt/Divas

Their love affair was very low-key, most of it being kept under wraps because of a gag order from Katie’s divorce to Tom Cruise.  It was a six year relationship that appears to have ended after Foxx was seen leaving an LA night club hand-in-hand with another woman. 

A reporter from Page Six says they over heard katie telling friends while out at a New York restaurant that they haven’t been together in months. Another source says they split in May, just after their first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala. 

A rep for either Katie or Jamie have confirmed this news…

 

 

Related posts

Tori Spelling Forced To Pay Back $88,000 Now That She’s Working!

Brain Austin Green Confirms He Hooked Up With Tori Spelling!

Kevin Smith Announces He-Man” Series For Netflix