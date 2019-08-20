Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Have Split

Their love affair was very low-key, most of it being kept under wraps because of a gag order from Katie’s divorce to Tom Cruise. It was a six year relationship that appears to have ended after Foxx was seen leaving an LA night club hand-in-hand with another woman.

A reporter from Page Six says they over heard katie telling friends while out at a New York restaurant that they haven’t been together in months. Another source says they split in May, just after their first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala.

A rep for either Katie or Jamie have confirmed this news…