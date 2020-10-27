Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has Died

DeOndra Dixon was just 36 years old.

Foxx took to Instagram on Monday to announce the news alongside a photo of himself and Dixon. He included more photos of Dixon throughout the years. “My heart is shattered into a million pieces…my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned,” he wrote in part.

Dixon was born on September 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, and was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011, People reports.

Dixon began her 9-year participation in the Special Olympics when she was in 6th grade.