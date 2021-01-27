Jane Fonda Will Receive The Lifetime Achievement Award At The Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are currently scheduled to be handed out next month, but the night’s biggest honour will go to actress and activist, Jane Fonda!

Fonda has given over 60 years of her life to a career in film, TV and has been at the forefront of social issues.

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille awards include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro.

The Globes are scheduled for February 28th.