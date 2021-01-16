Listen Live

January 16th and 17th, 2021

Featuring the Spice Girls!

#20 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa 

#19 Golden – Harry Styles

#18 You Broke Me First – Tate McRae 

#17 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid 

 

#16 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#15 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus 

#14 Wonder – Shawn Mendes 

#13 Remember – Tyler Shaw 

#12 Dynamite – BTS 

KOOL Cameo: Stop – Spice Girls 

#11 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran 

#10 Bang! – AJR 

#9 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd 

#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber 

#7 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#6 Diamonds – Sam Smith

#5 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

#4 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

#3 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

Future Hit: Willow – Taylor Swift 

#2 Holy – Justin Bieber 

#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max  

 

