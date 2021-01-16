January 16th and 17th, 2021
Featuring the Spice Girls!
#20 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa
#19 Golden – Harry Styles
#18 You Broke Me First – Tate McRae
#17 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid
#16 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando
#15 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
#14 Wonder – Shawn Mendes
#13 Remember – Tyler Shaw
#12 Dynamite – BTS
KOOL Cameo: Stop – Spice Girls
#11 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
#10 Bang! – AJR
#9 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#7 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#6 Diamonds – Sam Smith
#5 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
#4 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#3 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
Future Hit: Willow – Taylor Swift
#2 Holy – Justin Bieber
#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max