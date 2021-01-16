January 16th and 17th, 2021

#20 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa

#19 Golden – Harry Styles

#18 You Broke Me First – Tate McRae

#17 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music)

#16 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#15 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

#14 Wonder – Shawn Mendes

#13 Remember – Tyler Shaw

#12 Dynamite – BTS

KOOL Cameo: Stop – Spice Girls

#11 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran

#10 Bang! – AJR

#9 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#7 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#6 Diamonds – Sam Smith

#5 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

#4 Levitating – Dua Lipa

#3 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

Future Hit: Willow – Taylor Swift

#2 Holy – Justin Bieber

#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max