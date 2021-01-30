Listen Live

January 30th and 31st, 2021

Featuring a song from an album that came out 10 years ago this month

By Top 20

#20 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink  

#19 Willow – Taylor Swift  

#18 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus  ft. Dua Lipa  

#17 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo  

#16 Anyone – Justin Bieber  

#15 Golden – Harry Styles  

#14 You Broke Me First – Tate McRae  

#13 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando  

#12 Someone To You – Banners 

KOOL Cameo: Rolling In The Deep – Adele 

 

#11 Wonder – Shawn Mendes  

#10 Bang! – AJR

#9 Savage Love – Jason Derulo  

#8 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran  

#7 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd  

#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber  

#5 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 

#4 Diamonds – Sam Smith  

#3 Levitating – Dua Lipa  

Blast from the Past: Sea Of No Cares – Great Big Sea

#2 Holy – Justin Bieber 

#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max 

 

