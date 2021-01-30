January 30th and 31st, 2021

#20 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink

#19 Willow – Taylor Swift

#18 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa

#17 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo

#16 Anyone – Justin Bieber

#15 Golden – Harry Styles

#14 You Broke Me First – Tate McRae

#13 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#12 Someone To You – Banners

KOOL Cameo: Rolling In The Deep – Adele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

#11 Wonder – Shawn Mendes

#10 Bang! – AJR

#9 Savage Love – Jason Derulo

#8 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran

#7 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#5 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#4 Diamonds – Sam Smith

#3 Levitating – Dua Lipa

Blast from the Past: Sea Of No Cares – Great Big Sea

#2 Holy – Justin Bieber

#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max