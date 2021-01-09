Listen Live

January 9th and 10th, 2021

Ava Max holds on to the Number One Spot

By Top 20

#20 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5  

#19 Golden – Harry Styles  

#18 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa  

#17 Wonder – Shawn Mendes  

#16 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus  

#15 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando 

#14 You Broke Me First – Tate McCrae

#13 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#12 Remember – Tyler Shaw 

KOOL Cameo: If I Were A Boy – Beyoncé 

#11 Dynamite – BTS 

#10 Be Like That – Kane Brown Ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#9 Bang! – AJR 

#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#7 Diamonds – Sam Smith 

#6 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

#5 Holy – Justin Bieber 

#4 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd 

#3 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

Future Hit: Afterglow – Ed Sheeran 

#2 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max 

