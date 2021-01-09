January 9th and 10th, 2021

#20 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#19 Golden – Harry Styles

#18 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa

#17 Wonder – Shawn Mendes

#16 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

#15 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#14 You Broke Me First – Tate McCrae

#13 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#12 Remember – Tyler Shaw

KOOL Cameo: If I Were A Boy – Beyoncé

#11 Dynamite – BTS

#10 Be Like That – Kane Brown Ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#9 Bang! – AJR

#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#7 Diamonds – Sam Smith

#6 Levitating – Dua Lipa

#5 Holy – Justin Bieber

#4 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#3 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

Future Hit: Afterglow – Ed Sheeran

#2 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max