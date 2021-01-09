January 9th and 10th, 2021
Ava Max holds on to the Number One Spot
#20 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5
#19 Golden – Harry Styles
#18 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa
#17 Wonder – Shawn Mendes
#16 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
#15 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando
#14 You Broke Me First – Tate McCrae
#13 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#12 Remember – Tyler Shaw
KOOL Cameo: If I Were A Boy – Beyoncé
#11 Dynamite – BTS
#10 Be Like That – Kane Brown Ft. Swae Lee and Khalid
#9 Bang! – AJR
#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#7 Diamonds – Sam Smith
#6 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#5 Holy – Justin Bieber
#4 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#3 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
Future Hit: Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
#2 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max