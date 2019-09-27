Japan Airlines Has Introduced A Baby Seat Map, So You Avoid People With Babies If You’d Like

Japan Airlines has introduced a new featuring on its online booking system that shows people where babies under the age of two will be sitting!

During the seat selection stage of making a booking with the carrier, any seats taken by a young child are highlighted with a baby icon.

The Japan Airlines website states: ‘Passengers travelling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen.

‘This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there.’

