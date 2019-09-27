Listen Live

Japan Airlines Has Introduced A Baby Seat Map, So You Avoid People With Babies If You’d Like

Let’s call this the vasectomy section of the plane!

By Kool Travel

Japan Airlines has introduced a new featuring on its online booking system that shows people where babies under the age of two will be sitting!

During the seat selection stage of making a booking with the carrier, any seats taken by a young child are highlighted with a baby icon.

The Japan Airlines website states: ‘Passengers travelling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen.

‘This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there.’ 

More

Related posts

Vacationers Would Rather Get Food Poisoning Than Sacrifice Internet

New Copeland Forest Trail Map

Ford Is Offering Retro Packages To Those Purchasing An F-150 Truck.