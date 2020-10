Jared played the Joker in 2016s “Suicide Squad”, and will be reprising his very memorable character in the upcoming “Justice League” director’s cut.

Director Zack Snyder has asked actors to shoot new scenes for the special project. Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard are also involved in the new shoot, according to reports.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2021.