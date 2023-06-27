Jason Biggs Brings Back The ‘American Pie’ Feels in New Commercial with Stifler
Not only does Jason Biggs not mind being known as “the pie guy,” he loves it.
If by some chance you missed 1999’s “American Pie,” and its sequels, Biggs stars as a sexually frustrated teenager who gets caught in a compromising position with a pie.
20 years later, Biggs is back in a fun new commercial for Door Dash with his ‘American Pie’ co-star Sean William Scott. Here’s hoping that Stifler’s mom played by Jennifer Coolidge will make an appearance!