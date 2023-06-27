Listen Live

Jason Biggs Brings Back The ‘American Pie’ Feels in New Commercial with Stifler 

Not only does Jason Biggs not mind being known as “the pie guy,” he loves it.

By Dirt/Divas

If by some chance you missed 1999’s “American Pie,” and its sequels, Biggs stars as a sexually frustrated teenager who gets caught in a compromising position with a pie.

Jennifer Coolidge AKA ‘Stifler’s Mom” Had A Lot Of Action in The Bedroom Since American Pie!

20 years later, Biggs is back in a fun new commercial for Door Dash with his ‘American Pie’ co-star Sean William Scott.  Here’s hoping that Stifler’s mom played by Jennifer Coolidge will make an appearance!

