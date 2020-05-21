Listen Live

Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Are In Talks To Work Together Again!

Fun!

By Dirt/Divas

The two last worked together On Game of Thrones but may be on the same set in a new action adventure movie, inspired by the legend of vampire hunter Van Helsing.  

 

The new movie, Good, Bad & Undead would see Dinklage play the last in a long line of vampire hunters, who forms a partnership with Momoa’s undead character, who vows never to kill again, to scam superstitious townsfolk.

 

No word on when the movie will begin shooting and no release date has been given.

Related posts

Nick Jonas Debuts Quarantine-Inspired Song ‘Until We Meet Again’ On The Voice Finale!

Sia Releases New Uplifting Song ‘Together’

Backstreet Boys Postpone Up Coming North American Tour