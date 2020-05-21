Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Are In Talks To Work Together Again!

The two last worked together On Game of Thrones but may be on the same set in a new action adventure movie, inspired by the legend of vampire hunter Van Helsing.

The new movie, Good, Bad & Undead would see Dinklage play the last in a long line of vampire hunters, who forms a partnership with Momoa’s undead character, who vows never to kill again, to scam superstitious townsfolk.

No word on when the movie will begin shooting and no release date has been given.