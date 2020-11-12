Jason Momoa Says He Was In So Much Debt After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Role

Jason Momoa made a name for himself in Hollywood after he played a very memorable character, Khal Drogo, in ‘Game of Thrones.’

But his character was killed off during the season one finale on HBO.

Momoa recently sat down with InStyle where he revealed that he and his wife Lisa Bonet struggled to support their two children after ‘Game of Thrones.’

“I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt,” explains the star.

But things got better once Jason was cast as Aquaman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice a few years later. Then Aquaman got his own feature in 2018 and moms everywhere swam to theatres to see the movie!

Jason was also the voice for Aquaman in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.