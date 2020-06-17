Jason Reitman Is Already Working On A Fourth Ghostbusters Movie

The third movie release date has been delayed. The rebooted Ghostbusters movie is now being pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped director Jason Reitman from getting started on a fourth movie.

The first two original Ghostbusters were created by Jason’s father Ivan. The 3rd movie is now scheduled to be released in March of 2021.

During an online reunion organized by Josh Gad, Jason mentioned that another movie was coming, this time a follow up to the 1989 Ghostbusters II film.

Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver will all reprise their roles in the film, which will introduce new characters portrayed by Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.