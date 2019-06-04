Jay-Z Has Become Hip Hop’s First Billionaire!

According to Forbes, Jay-Z has made history by becoming Hip Hop’s first billionaire!

His billions have been made by some really smart business ventures including his partnerships with alcohol brands Armand de Brignac and D’Usse, that are said to be worth an estimated $310 million… His Music streaming label Tidal is worth about $100 million and that doesn’t include new music and royalties from previous material.

He has a private art collection is worth about $70 million and he owns about $50 million in real estate!

He’s got a hefty cash flow and a $70 million stake in Uber! All this and more has nothing to do with his wife Beyonce and her worth either..

He’s just shy of 50-years-old, I’d say his doing well for himself!