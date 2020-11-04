Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Real Live Wife Will Join Him On ‘The Walking Dead’

They say you shouldn’t bring your work home! But what happens when the home comes to work?

Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s actual wife has been cast in a guest role on his TV series ‘The Walking Dead.’

Hilarie will play Negan’s late love Lucille during one of the six bonus episodes recently order by AMC, the network that broadcasts the show.

In the show, Lucille died of cancer as the zombie apocalypse hit and became the name for his weapon of choice, the bat wrapped in barbed wire.

The additional episodes of season 10 are set to air in 2021. Burton and Morgan, who share two children, wed last year