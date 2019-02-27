Jenna Bush Is Set To Replace Kathie Lee Gifford On Today

Jenna Bush Hager is going to replace Kathie Lee Gifford on the fourth hour of ”Today.” Jenna has been a part of the show since 2009. She has worked hard and worked her way up -earning her spot! Jenna has filled in on the 4th hour before and will make it permanent as of April 15th.

“It feels humbling and I can’t believe it!” @jennabushhager will join @hodakotb as co-host of the 4th hour in April pic.twitter.com/64dyDcpQJb — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) February 26, 2019