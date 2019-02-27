Listen Live

Jenna Bush Is Set To Replace Kathie Lee Gifford On Today

Congratulations!

By Dirt/Divas

Jenna Bush Hager is going to replace Kathie Lee Gifford on the fourth hour of ”Today.” Jenna has been a part of the show since 2009. She has worked hard and worked her way up -earning her spot! Jenna has filled in on the 4th hour before and will make it permanent as of April 15th.

