Jenna Bush Is Set To Replace Kathie Lee Gifford On Today
Congratulations!
Jenna Bush Hager is going to replace Kathie Lee Gifford on the fourth hour of ”Today.” Jenna has been a part of the show since 2009. She has worked hard and worked her way up -earning her spot! Jenna has filled in on the 4th hour before and will make it permanent as of April 15th.
“It feels humbling and I can’t believe it!” @jennabushhager will join @hodakotb as co-host of the 4th hour in April pic.twitter.com/64dyDcpQJb
— Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) February 26, 2019