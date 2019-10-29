Jennifer Aniston And Ellen Smooched!

Jennifer Aniston was on with Ellen and was asked the question that’s very common “When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?”

Jennifer could not recall, so Ellen nudged closer to Aniston and they had a very sweet on camera kiss!

The reason the question came up was because they were talking about their friend Howard Stern. Ellen kissed Stern the last time they met, so Jennifer questioned Ellen asking, “When was the last time you kissed a guy?”

The two have been friends for a long time, but clearly their relationship went to the next level during Monday’s episode!

Following the smooch, Jennifer told Ellen, “You have very soft lips,” to which Ellen, laughed: “So do you, that’s why I do what I do! No razor burns, soft lips.”