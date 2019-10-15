Listen Live

Jennifer Aniston Just Joined Instagram

Her first post was a 'Friends' reunion

By Darryl on the Drive

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram today and she has already amassed over 3.5 million followers.

This is how you make a splash with your first Insta post. Alongside her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

 

And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻

Hours after she joined, her page had so many instant visits and high traffic volume that it briefly crashed.

Even her co-start of “The Morning Show” Reese Witherspoon had to post about it.

Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon along with Steve Carell in the new TV Series, ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+ premiering Nov. 1.

