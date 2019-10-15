Jennifer Aniston Just Joined Instagram

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram today and she has already amassed over 3.5 million followers.

This is how you make a splash with your first Insta post. Alongside her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

View this post on Instagram And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

Hours after she joined, her page had so many instant visits and high traffic volume that it briefly crashed.

Even her co-start of “The Morning Show” Reese Witherspoon had to post about it.

How’s that for some morning news?! #JenniferAniston has joined the @instagram world and now I can finally tag her in FRIENDS memes! 💞 pic.twitter.com/OqgFWo8hZY — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 15, 2019

Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon along with Steve Carell in the new TV Series, ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+ premiering Nov. 1.