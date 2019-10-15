Jennifer Aniston Just Joined Instagram
Her first post was a 'Friends' reunion
Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram today and she has already amassed over 3.5 million followers.
This is how you make a splash with your first Insta post. Alongside her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
Hours after she joined, her page had so many instant visits and high traffic volume that it briefly crashed.
Even her co-start of “The Morning Show” Reese Witherspoon had to post about it.
How’s that for some morning news?! #JenniferAniston has joined the @instagram world and now I can finally tag her in FRIENDS memes! 💞 pic.twitter.com/OqgFWo8hZY
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 15, 2019
Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon along with Steve Carell in the new TV Series, ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+ premiering Nov. 1.