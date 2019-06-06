Jennifer Aniston Says A “Friends” Reunion Would Be Fun!

Jennifer Aniston was on Ellen and openly said she would be happy to do a Friends reunion adding that the rest of the cast may be on board also!

Last year Jen was on James Corden and expressed her interest but said that the guys were not on board at that point.

Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are hesitant said Jen last year on Corden.

We could all use a “Friends” these days!

Here’s hoping!