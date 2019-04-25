Jennifer Garner Celebrates Life And Accomplishments!

Jennifer Garner is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her fun teen movie ’13 going on ’30 by gracing the cover of People Magazine’s Most Beautiful People’s issue!

Jennifer was humbled to receive the honour as Most Beautiful by saying, “This is so embarrassing, I mean seriously, when she was on with Ellen!

The photo shoot comes at the same time that Jennifer did a sweet tribute to her rom-com movie! She posted to instagram the sleepover scene honouring the women who worked on the movie with her including three female producers!



