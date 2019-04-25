Jennifer Garner Celebrates Life And Accomplishments!
Thirty And Flirty!
Jennifer Garner is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her fun teen movie ’13 going on ’30 by gracing the cover of People Magazine’s Most Beautiful People’s issue!
Jennifer was humbled to receive the honour as Most Beautiful by saying, “This is so embarrassing, I mean seriously, when she was on with Ellen!
The photo shoot comes at the same time that Jennifer did a sweet tribute to her rom-com movie! She posted to instagram the sleepover scene honouring the women who worked on the movie with her including three female producers!
View this post on Instagram
Fifteen years ago today #13GoingOn30 made her debut, directed with ❤️ by our beloved Gary Winick 😇 and a clutch of loving, hardcore producers (3 brilliant women—before it was cool to be led by women!) . The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world. (Hi #SixChicks—@brielarson, @ashleybenson, @christabrittany—who also played a young me in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past—and my own sweet @revjuliaroth). . I loved my day with this slumber party crew: they danced with abandon and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—to being in a group, to vulnerability, to wearing a bra over your clothes. At the last minute I tossed my adopted LA family member Maddy Sprung-Keyser into the scene. @maddsk went on to be an Academic All American swimmer at Amherst, got her law degree from NYU, and is producing podcasts for @pineapple.fm. Looking back into her adolescence—with the hair and the men not wanting to jump her bones—is extra special today. Imagine if every 13 year old girl had an opportunity to dance and feel beautiful like the girls in this film. I am proud of all of you. ❤️ . I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie. And even luckier to be part of something that, all of these years later, can still make people (hi, @arianagrande 🤗) smile. 😁